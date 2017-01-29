'We won today-we'll see what happens...
Thousands of people gathered outside O'Hare's Terminal 5 Saturday evening to protest President Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Libya. Not one of the 17 people held for questioning at O'Hare International Airport Saturday was a refugee-or a terrorist for that matter.
