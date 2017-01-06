Watch for these Chicago-area stars at...

Watch for these Chicago-area stars at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Expect to see at least a few celebrities with ties to the Chicago area at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Recent Chicago transplant Giuliana Rancic, who co-owns River North restaurants RPM Italian and RPM Steak, is slated to interview stars on the red carpet for the E! network starting at 5 p.m. "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon is set to host the awards show, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on NBC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min OBAMANATION 1,472,207
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 18 min District 1 232,866
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 1 hr GEORGIA 2,349
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 1 hr GEORGIA 3,506
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 2 hr Sam 104,666
white man kidnapped 2 hr TANK 16
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,280
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,657 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,316

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC