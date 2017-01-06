Watch for these Chicago-area stars at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards

Expect to see at least a few celebrities with ties to the Chicago area at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Recent Chicago transplant Giuliana Rancic, who co-owns River North restaurants RPM Italian and RPM Steak, is slated to interview stars on the red carpet for the E! network starting at 5 p.m. "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon is set to host the awards show, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on NBC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.