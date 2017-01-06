Watch for these Chicago-area stars at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards
Expect to see at least a few celebrities with ties to the Chicago area at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Recent Chicago transplant Giuliana Rancic, who co-owns River North restaurants RPM Italian and RPM Steak, is slated to interview stars on the red carpet for the E! network starting at 5 p.m. "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon is set to host the awards show, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on NBC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,472,207
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|18 min
|District 1
|232,866
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|GEORGIA
|2,349
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|GEORGIA
|3,506
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Sam
|104,666
|white man kidnapped
|2 hr
|TANK
|16
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,280
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC