Wanda Jackson, Jim Messina, Colin Hay Doc and More Coming Up at City Winery Chicago

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces the return of "Queen of Rock" Wanda Jackson, Jim Peterik with The Ides of March, a screening of the first-ever feature-length documentary film about Colin Hay, solo artist and former lead singer of Men At Work, and more. What happens when the spotlight fades and the fame goes away? From the dizzying heights of multiplatinum rock-stardom to the staggering lows of artistic obscurity and addiction, Colin Hay - Waiting For My Real Life traces Hay's long, slow climb back to relevance and resonance.

