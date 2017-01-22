Violent robbery started as scam drug ...

Violent robbery started as scam drug buy on Facebook: Prosecutors

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Kameron Dominic Alston, 24, is charged in a violent robbery last June that left another man permanently disabled and in a coma for more than a month. Kameron Dominic Alston, 24, is charged in a violent robbery last June that left another man permanently disabled and in a coma for more than a month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Dale 234,511
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 30 min Cheech the Conser... 1,483,202
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr Susanm 10,101
last post wins! (Apr '13) 3 hr They cannot kill ... 2,181
John Lewis is NOT a hero, he's an idiot who got... 4 hr BASHhisPhonyHEAD 12
Are democrats destroyed? 4 hr DESTROYEDbeyondBE... 254
Cong. John Lewis is a worthless black dem. hack... 4 hr NegrahLewisNeedsB... 23
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,811 • Total comments across all topics: 278,160,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC