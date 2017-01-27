Video shows Chicago cops rushing gang...

Video shows Chicago cops rushing gangway as more than 25 shots fired: 'Watch the crossfire'

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Chicago police shot and killed Richard Grimes on Nov. 27, 2016. A report released by IPRA said Grimes pointed a gun at authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,486,273
last post wins! (Dec '10) 20 min honeymylove 2,923
last post wins! (Apr '13) 39 min honeymylove 2,221
News Trump Falsely Claimed 2 People Were Fatally Sho... 46 min IndivisibleGuide-com 4
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Pete 63,015
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 hr JRB 235,161
News Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'R... 5 hr Real History 42
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 5 hr Oniqua 104,798
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,171 • Total comments across all topics: 278,317,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC