Victim of Evergreen Park shooting identified

Evergreen Park police have identified the victim of a fatal Thursday night shooting as David T. Murrell, 34, of Chicago. Murrell was found shot to death in his car at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Walgreens, 8700 S. Kedzie Avenue, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

