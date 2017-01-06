Victim of Evergreen Park shooting identified
Evergreen Park police have identified the victim of a fatal Thursday night shooting as David T. Murrell, 34, of Chicago. Murrell was found shot to death in his car at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Walgreens, 8700 S. Kedzie Avenue, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|33 min
|Brad
|1,472,733
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|36 min
|Zipperhead
|233,054
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|52 min
|2twisted
|9,943
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,096
|outrage white man tortured in chicago
|6 hr
|Just a man
|26
|A sad lonley boy who has never had a girlfriend.
|7 hr
|Broken into
|1
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|honeymylove
|2,355
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|13 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|104,676
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC