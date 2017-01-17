Two weeks into new year, Chicago off to a deadly start
Chicago police investigate where two people were shot near West 47th Street and South Marshfield Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Jan. 15, 2017. Chicago police investigate where two people were shot near West 47th Street and South Marshfield Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Jan. 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Patriot
|1,479,239
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|17 min
|Dr Guru
|233,948
|Democraps are POOR LOOSERS.
|37 min
|SO SEZ PUTIN
|1
|Are democrats destroyed?
|1 hr
|DeadAsJ-LewisHEAD
|238
|John Lewis is NOT a hero, he's an idiot who got...
|1 hr
|DeservedHeadBASHING
|5
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,045
|NO Negrah HATE CRIMES,Ha Media protected
|1 hr
|Jimmy Brown NFL
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC