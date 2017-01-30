Two shot in separate incidents Monday morning

Two people were shot in separate incidents before noon Monday as the city of Chicago inches toward 300 people shot so far in 2017. Chicago police said they are searching for two men who shot a 50-year-old man in the 3900 block of West Arthington Street near South Pulaski Road in West Garfield Park at 11:23 a.m. According to a statement from the Chicago Police Department's news affairs division, the man was shot in three of four extremities - both legs and one arm.

