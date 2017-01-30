Two shot in separate incidents Monday...

Two shot in separate incidents Monday morning

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Two people were shot in separate incidents before noon Monday as the city of Chicago inches toward 300 people shot so far in 2017. Chicago police said they are searching for two men who shot a 50-year-old man in the 3900 block of West Arthington Street near South Pulaski Road in West Garfield Park at 11:23 a.m. According to a statement from the Chicago Police Department's news affairs division, the man was shot in three of four extremities - both legs and one arm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,487,359
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 28 min JRB 235,627
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 33 min Julia 63,037
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 1 hr GEORGIA 2,410
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 1 hr GEORGIA 3,564
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 1 hr Sublime1 104,807
News Lawndale woman accused of shooting relative 1 hr former democrat 1
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,117 • Total comments across all topics: 278,399,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC