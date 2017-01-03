There are on the Chicago Reader story from 19 hrs ago, titled Trump: If Rahm can't solve Chicago's gun violence crisis, he.... In it, Chicago Reader reports that:

President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters during a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago as his wife Melania Trump looks on. President-elect Donald Trump slammed Mayor Rahm Emanuel for not solving Chicago's ongoing gun violence issues.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicago Reader.