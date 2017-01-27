Trump Falsely Claimed 2 People Were F...

Trump Falsely Claimed 2 People Were Fatally Shot During Obama's Farewell In Chicago

There are 7 comments on the Chicagoist story from 22 hrs ago, titled Trump Falsely Claimed 2 People Were Fatally Shot During Obama's Farewell In Chicago. In it, Chicagoist reports that:

President Donald Trump falsely claimed in an interview on Wednesday with ABC News that two people were fatally shot in Chicago while former-president Barack Obama delivered his farewell address. In fact, no one was shot in the city during that timeframe, and no one was fatally shot on that day at all, according to police.

former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 20 hrs ago
press never confronted lighting when he lied to america about we could keep our doctor if we like him.

lighting lied tell us this was affordable care act.
that is a lie the act is not affordable

lighting was a lying n word fool the peter principal occupant of the white house

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Well Well

Pomona, CA

#2 16 hrs ago
I don't believe same sex should adopt babies. What if the baby prefers a mother and father. The baby has a right to a mother and father and not some twisted life style. Kids with same sex parents are showing signs of mental issues in school. They are unstable and some what whacked. Teachers also carry the burden of trying to deal with something they were never prepared for. I don't know what to say about it any more. Oh dear sweet wonderful Jesus, Thank you for making me normal.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
TRuck Fump

Louisville, CO

#3 16 hrs ago
Well Well wrote:
I don't believe same sex should adopt babies. What if the baby prefers a mother and father. The baby has a right to a mother and father and not some twisted life style. Kids with same sex parents are showing signs of mental issues in school. They are unstable and some what whacked. Teachers also carry the burden of trying to deal with something they were never prepared for. I don't know what to say about it any more. Oh dear sweet wonderful Jesus, Thank you for making me normal.
Sounds like jeezus let you down, well well. You are unstable and somewhat whacked.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
IndivisibleGuide -com

Louisville, CO

#4 15 hrs ago
Everybody with sense knows donny is a pathological liar. It goes hand-in-hand with his narcissism. Add in his advanced dementia and we've got us one seriously fkd-up weirdo for a pretend potus. Oh fkn yay.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

630

Location hidden
#5 8 hrs ago
Pay no attention to the elitist liberal media with their empirical facts! They don't understand our "alternative facts!" Our beliefs form the basis for our perception, free from the bonds of objective reasoning or quantifiable metrics! We abide by anecdotal evidence and reject the principle of Occams Razor! By belief we establish 'truth!' By 'truth' we fabricate "alternative facts!" In this way we will make Amerika great again!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

630

Location hidden
#6 8 hrs ago
former democrat wrote:
press never confronted lighting when he lied to america about we could keep our doctor if we like him.

lighting lied tell us this was affordable care act.
that is a lie the act is not affordable

lighting was a lying n word fool the peter principal occupant of the white house
That's it my faithful! Hold your elected leaders to their promises! Verbatim! Here are my promises!

I will build the greatest wall you've ever seen and make Mexico pay for it!

I will be the greatest job creator God ever created!

If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into [Hillarys] situation.

Just three direct quotes for you so I can't weasel out on them with technicalities. Also, I know how easily people can forget campaign promises!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#7 8 hrs ago
Only an idiot would believe anything that sprays out of the MSM butthole.

Democrats love slurping that MSM hot chocolate.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

