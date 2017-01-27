There are on the Chicagoist story from 22 hrs ago, titled Trump Falsely Claimed 2 People Were Fatally Shot During Obama's Farewell In Chicago. In it, Chicagoist reports that:

President Donald Trump falsely claimed in an interview on Wednesday with ABC News that two people were fatally shot in Chicago while former-president Barack Obama delivered his farewell address. In fact, no one was shot in the city during that timeframe, and no one was fatally shot on that day at all, according to police.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicagoist.