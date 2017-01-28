Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executive order released
U.S. authorities took more than a dozen travelers into custody Saturday at O'Hare International Airport in response to President Donald Trump's immigration order - but lawyers who came to their aid said all were set free after a federal judge temporarily barred deportations. The Trump crackdown on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries set off a tumultuous day at O'Hare as frantic relatives, hundreds of protesters and the volunteer lawyers gathered at the airport.
