Travelers being held at Oa Hare due t...

Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executive order released

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

U.S. authorities took more than a dozen travelers into custody Saturday at O'Hare International Airport in response to President Donald Trump's immigration order - but lawyers who came to their aid said all were set free after a federal judge temporarily barred deportations. The Trump crackdown on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries set off a tumultuous day at O'Hare as frantic relatives, hundreds of protesters and the volunteer lawyers gathered at the airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min Notorious 235,417
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Guest 1,486,993
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 26 min SweLL GirL 10,147
Chicago Mayor 1 hr Ruby 2
Are democrats destroyed? 3 hr DOOR Nail DEAD 280
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 3 hr Rose of Tralee 104,799
Bad Lip Reading. 5 hr Quinton Tarintino 2
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,371,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC