'Top Chef' Boots Chicago Contestant, Hope For Chicago Food Trucks, More Intel
The Chicago contestant on Season 14 of the ever-popular Bravo cooking competition TV show, bartender Amanda Baumgarten of The Victor Bar, was cut on Thursday evening after judge Tom Colicchio deemed her duck dish "kind of flat." Check out a full recap of the episode here .
