Thousands Expected Downtown On NYE
Thousands will fill Times Square in New York City for the annual ball drop and an equally impressive crowd is expected in Downtown Chicago for "Chi-Town Rising." An hour after the ball drops in New York on New Year's Eve, a huge six-pointed star will ascend 36 stories up Hyatt Regency Chicago's West Tower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,469,965
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|232,501
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|24 min
|OzRitz
|62,639
|Families of 2016 slain bear crosses down Magnif...
|52 min
|former democrat
|1
|Are democrats destroyed?
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|107
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|3 hr
|Paul
|52,082
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|104,643
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC