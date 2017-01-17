This weekend's No Walls benefit helps Chicagoans help the people in Trump's crosshairs
Gossip Wolf can't think of a better cure for the inauguration blues than learning how to help local communities likely to be hurt by the goons in the Trump administration. Luckily, former Geronimo! front man Kelly Johnson, Kickstand Productions owner John Ugolini, and iO Chicago performer Jennifer Cumberworth have organized an all-day event at Beat Kitchen on Saturday, January 21 , to give you a head start.
