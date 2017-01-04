Thirty Years in Prison for Husbanda s Murder
A 69 year old Chicago area woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for plotting to murder her husband in 1979. Last October, Jacquelyn Greco was convicted of murdering her husband Carl Gaimari as he returned to their Inverness home, from his job at the Chicago Board of Trade.
