Things to do in Chicago: Bang Bang Pie dinner, a reflection on Obama, and more
It won't be miserably cold this week, so get out in the world and do something! Here's some of what we recommend: Mon 1/9: Bill Savage discusses George Ade's book The Old-Time Saloon: Not Wet, Not Dry, Just History during Drinking Your Whiskey "Straight": Gender in the Old-Time Saloon at Comix Revolution . 5:30 PM Mon 1/9: Bang Bang Pie hosts a family-style meal at Hopewell Brewery complete with beer pairings and a tour of the brewery as part of its Monday Night Dinner Series .
