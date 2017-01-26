The Peninsula Chicago woos loving hea...

The Peninsula Chicago woos loving hearts with Valentine's Day offers

Chicago, Jan 28 For the ultimate Valentine's Day, celebrate at The Peninsula Chicago, one of the most romantic settings in the city, pitches the hotel located on the "Magnificent Mile" of the city . According to a release, the guests can customize their celebration with a choice of activities.

