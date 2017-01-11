the Naked Magicians to Bring Hot, Hilarious Magic to Chicago; Tickets on Sale Friday
Broadway In Chicago has announced individual tickets for the Chicago premiere of the world's naughtiest and funniest magic show, THE NAKED MAGICIANS go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 for a limited one-week engagement at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place March 14-19, 2017. Direct from Australia, the show features magic, mirth and more than a touch of mayhem as these two hot and hilarious magicians say abracadabra and take magic to a whole new level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|Jacques in Orlean...
|233,429
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,476,191
|abby1-12-17
|12 min
|RACE
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|41 min
|mdbuilder
|62,836
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|42 min
|Sublime1
|104,700
|Are democrats destroyed?
|1 hr
|Genl Forrest
|223
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|RACE
|10,006
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC