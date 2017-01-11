the Naked Magicians to Bring Hot, Hilarious Magic to Chicago; Tickets on Sale Friday

Broadway In Chicago has announced individual tickets for the Chicago premiere of the world's naughtiest and funniest magic show, THE NAKED MAGICIANS go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 for a limited one-week engagement at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place March 14-19, 2017. Direct from Australia, the show features magic, mirth and more than a touch of mayhem as these two hot and hilarious magicians say abracadabra and take magic to a whole new level.

