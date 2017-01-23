The most comforting restaurants in Chicago
Founded by veterans of Webster's Wine Bar, Rootstock has held court since 2009, staking its claim as a cozy anchor in Humboldt Park. Indulge in meticulously sourced, globetrotting wines and thoughtful, comforting bites from executive chef Jeff Pikus; standouts include duck confit and handmade cavatelli.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|SAM 891
|1,484,667
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|6 min
|RACE
|104,765
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 min
|Into The Night
|62,987
|Dear Abby 1-25 (edited)
|11 min
|Mrs Gladys Kravitz
|2
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|37 min
|RACE
|10,127
|Fun Song Combos (Sep '12)
|41 min
|boundary painter
|510
|Word (Dec '08)
|42 min
|boundary painter
|6,866
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|234,818
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC