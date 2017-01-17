The Latest: Night falls on protesters still marching in DC
As night falls on the East Coast, thousands of protesters from the Women's March on Washington are still marching through the city's streets in opposition to President Donald Trump. Some protesters chanted, "Welcome to your first day, we will never go away."
