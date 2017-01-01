The best things we ate and drank in 2016

The best things we ate and drank in 2016

Sarah Grueneberg took pasta to rare heights in 2016, none higher than this irresistible bit of fusion, which combines lamb, sage and prosciutto inside rolled pastry sheets that Grueneberg steams and sears. A sprinkle of manchego above, a puddle of soffritto sauce below, and you've got a star.

