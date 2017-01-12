Taylor Hicks, M. Ward, Paula Cole and More Coming Up at City Winery Chicago
City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces American Idol winner Taylor Hicks , two solo performances by M. Ward of She & Him and Monsters of Folk, Grammy Award winner Paula Cole and more. Grammy nominated vocalist and songwriter Syleena Johnson scored major R&B hits and has been invited to collaborate with artists including Kanye West , R. Kelly and Musiq Soulchild.
