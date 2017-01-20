Taraji P. Henson buys out Chicago movie theater for showing of a Hidden Figuresa
Actress Taraji P. Henson is buying out a Chicago movie theater this weekend to share her new film "Hidden Figures" will people who may not be able to afford tickets. The free screening will be at AMC Ford City Mall, 7601 South Cicero Ave., at 2 p.m. Sunday.
