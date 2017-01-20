Taraji P. Henson buys out Chicago mov...

Taraji P. Henson buys out Chicago movie theater for showing of a Hidden Figuresa

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

Actress Taraji P. Henson is buying out a Chicago movie theater this weekend to share her new film "Hidden Figures" will people who may not be able to afford tickets. The free screening will be at AMC Ford City Mall, 7601 South Cicero Ave., at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,482,646
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 51 min Just Think 234,390
please help us 51 min Marshall Stratford 26
Cong. John Lewis is a worthless black dem. hack... 1 hr Historical Events 18
last post wins! (Apr '13) 3 hr _FLATLINE-------- 2,177
Climate Change References, Deleted From WH Webs... 9 hr YES there is a GOD 4
Are democrats destroyed? 9 hr Where is my love ... 248
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,164 • Total comments across all topics: 278,137,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC