Taco Joint opens temporary location on Michigan Avenue

1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

While never short on retail stores, the Magnificent Mile essentially has been devoid of tacos since it first became an international shopping destination. That quietly changed last week when Taco Joint opened its third location in the fourth floor food court at the Shops at North Bridge , bringing a legitimately good taco option to the area.

