Syrian refugees in Chicago face an uncertain future

Syrian refugees and Muslim immigrants already here in Chicago say they're facing an uncertain future, and they're trying to get more information on how President Trump's executive order will affect their families and friends. An emergency meeting was held at Sullivan High School to inform Muslim immigrants about their rights under the presidential order, which is causing chaos in families abroad, and here in Chicago.

