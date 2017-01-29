Syrian refugees in Chicago face an un...

Syrian refugees in Chicago face an uncertain future

There are 1 comment on the WGN-TV Chicago story from 22 hrs ago, titled Syrian refugees in Chicago face an uncertain future. In it, WGN-TV Chicago reports that:

Syrian refugees and Muslim immigrants already here in Chicago say they're facing an uncertain future, and they're trying to get more information on how President Trump's executive order will affect their families and friends. An emergency meeting was held at Sullivan High School to inform Muslim immigrants about their rights under the presidential order, which is causing chaos in families abroad, and here in Chicago.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 3 hrs ago
now if you could just deport the illegal immigrant drug dealers and welfare ho's
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 min Julia 63,040
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 17 min Nostrillis Waxman 1,487,407
News Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'R... 22 min KCUS SREGGIN 73
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr INFOWARS 235,629
Busty Muslim Woman Looking For a Generous Man 1 hr Abdellina Hussein 1
You clowns Seen Obama Yet? 1 hr Scotty Steiner 1
News Baconfest Chicago 2017 Lineup Preview 1 hr Bacon Rules 1
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,207 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC