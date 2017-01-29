Syrian refugees in Chicago face an uncertain future
There are 1 comment on the WGN-TV Chicago story from 22 hrs ago, titled Syrian refugees in Chicago face an uncertain future. In it, WGN-TV Chicago reports that:
Syrian refugees and Muslim immigrants already here in Chicago say they're facing an uncertain future, and they're trying to get more information on how President Trump's executive order will affect their families and friends. An emergency meeting was held at Sullivan High School to inform Muslim immigrants about their rights under the presidential order, which is causing chaos in families abroad, and here in Chicago.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
now if you could just deport the illegal immigrant drug dealers and welfare ho's
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 min
|Julia
|63,040
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|17 min
|Nostrillis Waxman
|1,487,407
|Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'R...
|22 min
|KCUS SREGGIN
|73
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|INFOWARS
|235,629
|Busty Muslim Woman Looking For a Generous Man
|1 hr
|Abdellina Hussein
|1
|You clowns Seen Obama Yet?
|1 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|1
|Baconfest Chicago 2017 Lineup Preview
|1 hr
|Bacon Rules
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC