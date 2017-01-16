Surveillance video captures apparent ...

Surveillance video captures apparent shootout involving off-duty officer

13 hrs ago

Surveillance video shows an off-duty Chicago police officer firing at a car in Albany Park Sunday night, in an incident that apparently began when people inside the car exchanged words with the off-duty cop and his friends as they walked down the street. Mechanic Nasser Roumie normally has his head under the hood at Northside Automotive, but Monday he spent a lot of time looking at the auto shop's surveillance camera, which recorded the police shooting across the street.

