Surveillance video captures apparent shootout involving off-duty officer
Surveillance video shows an off-duty Chicago police officer firing at a car in Albany Park Sunday night, in an incident that apparently began when people inside the car exchanged words with the off-duty cop and his friends as they walked down the street. Mechanic Nasser Roumie normally has his head under the hood at Northside Automotive, but Monday he spent a lot of time looking at the auto shop's surveillance camera, which recorded the police shooting across the street.
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Patriot
|1,479,239
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|17 min
|Dr Guru
|233,948
|Democraps are POOR LOOSERS.
|37 min
|SO SEZ PUTIN
|1
|Are democrats destroyed?
|1 hr
|DeadAsJ-LewisHEAD
|238
|John Lewis is NOT a hero, he's an idiot who got...
|1 hr
|DeservedHeadBASHING
|5
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,045
|NO Negrah HATE CRIMES,Ha Media protected
|1 hr
|Jimmy Brown NFL
|8
