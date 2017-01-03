Surge in Chicago Rents May Be Startin...

Surge in Chicago Rents May Be Starting to Ease

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: National Mortgage News

Rents have dropped in areas of downtown where there has been massive new construction of luxury high-rise apartment buildings, and rents are rising only modestly throughout the metropolitan area, according to Axiometrics, a Dallas firm that tracks rental data throughout the country. In the Gold Coast and River North neighborhoods, rents dropped 0.3 percent over the last year and in the Loop they are down 0.6 percent, Axiometrics said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Mortgage News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Susanm 1,470,877
Are democrats destroyed? 8 min Susanm 133
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 15 min Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
last post wins! (Apr '13) 18 min They cannot kill ... 2,068
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 21 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,660
last post wins! (Dec '10) 22 min They cannot kill ... 2,821
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 22 min Rogue Scholar 05 232,644
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,835 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,723

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC