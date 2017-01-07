South Side man accused of possessing child pornography
An Auburn Gresham man was ordered held on $400,000 bond Saturday for using a file-sharing program to trade potentially thousands of videos of children engaging in sex acts, some as young as infants. Authorities charged Dennis S. Young, 57, with two separate counts of child pornography following an investigation by three separate police departments that began tracking downloads of suspected child pornography to his IP address as early as 2015.
