South Hill holding follow up peace meeting

Burlington's South Hill Neighborhood Association is having a follow-up meeting Saturday to continue the conversation from Dec. 3's community conversation. The meeting is meant to create a plan to combat increasingly frequent gun violence in the city and will be held at 9 a.m. in the cafeteria at Grimes Elementary School, 800 South St. The last meeting at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ laid the groundwork for the next conversation.

