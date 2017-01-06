Slain 16-year-old girl remembered for...

Slain 16-year-old girl remembered for her bright smile, caring nature

About 200 mourners gathered at the House of Hope in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood Friday morning for a wake and funeral service to celebrate the life of a 16-year-old girl found dead in a Markham garage on Christmas Eve. Family, friends and representatives from multiple schools and youth programs she attended publicly remembered the teen, who had gone missing a few weeks before her body was found, as a bright and bubbly nurturer who enjoyed helping others and excelled in the classroom and out of it as a multi-sport athlete, a drummer in a prep band, and a church and community volunteer.

