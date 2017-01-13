Skokie man charged in March 2016 kill...

Skokie man charged in March 2016 killing of his young son's mother

A Skokie man has been charged with murder and aggravated domestic battery in connection with the March 2016 slaying of a 31-year-old Skokie woman - who was the the mother of his child - inside her home, authorities said. Powell was denied bond on the homicide and domestic battery charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, police said.

