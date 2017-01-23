Shootings, homicides in Chicago both ...

Shootings, homicides in Chicago both higher than start of violent 2016

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

More than 30 people were shot over a 24-hour period as violence escalated in Chicago Jan. 20-22, 2017. Shootings and homicides in Chicago are higher than this time last January, a month that marked the deadliest start to a year in the city in nearly two decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min OBAMANATION 1,483,601
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 4 min Rose of Tralee 104,739
abby1-23-17 23 min Sublime1 4
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 32 min Dr Guru 234,613
Meryl Streep is a worthless know nothing bitch. 37 min Bella Zia 12
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr OzRitz 62,982
Are democrats destroyed? 1 hr Guest 267
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,176,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC