Shootings, homicides in Chicago both higher than start of violent 2016
More than 30 people were shot over a 24-hour period as violence escalated in Chicago Jan. 20-22, 2017. Shootings and homicides in Chicago are higher than this time last January, a month that marked the deadliest start to a year in the city in nearly two decades.
