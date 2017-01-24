Robert O'Hara Helms His Off-Broadway Hit BOOTYCANDY in Chicago Starting Tonight
Windy City Playhouse presents Robert O'Hara's "Bootycandy," the "searing and sensationally funny" semi-autobiographical play about growing up gay and black. Under the direction of the NAACP, OBIE and Helen Hayes Award winner O'Hara, the cast is led by rising Chicago star Travis Turner as Sutter, the character loosely based on O'Hara himself.
