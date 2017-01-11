Rob Sadowsky on Why He Got Fired From Street Trust, Isn't Returning to Chicago

Yesterday Bike Portland reported that Rob Sadowsky, who led Chicago's Active Transportation Alliance in the 2000s, was abruptly let go from his job as director of the Street Trust by that organization's board of directors. [Disclosure: As an Active Transportation Alliance employee and consultant to the Chicago Department of Transportation's bike program in the mid-2000s, I indirectly worked under Sadowsky.] Contrary to an anonymous tip I received last night - more on that later - Sadowsky is not returning to Chicago to work at Active Trans.

