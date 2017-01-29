Review: Radvanovsky brings dramatic, vocal thrills to 'Norma' at Lyric

Norma, played by American soprano Sondra Radvanovsky during a dress rehearsal at the Civic Opera House for Vincenzo Bellini's "Norma," presented by Lyric Opera of Chicago. Norma, played by American soprano Sondra Radvanovsky during a dress rehearsal at the Civic Opera House for Vincenzo Bellini's "Norma," presented by Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.