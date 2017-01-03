Restaurant openings: Chicago's first ...

Restaurant openings: Chicago's first Kurdish restaurant, local pizza icon picks Hyde Park

Chicago Tribune

The Gundis Kurdish Kitchen, a restaurant we first covered in September , announced its public opening this week on its Facebook page . The restaurant claims to be Chicago's first Kurdish kitchen, cooking traditional food by a pair of immigrants from Turkey.

