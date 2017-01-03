Restaurant openings: Chicago's first Kurdish restaurant, local pizza icon picks Hyde Park
The Gundis Kurdish Kitchen, a restaurant we first covered in September , announced its public opening this week on its Facebook page . The restaurant claims to be Chicago's first Kurdish kitchen, cooking traditional food by a pair of immigrants from Turkey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|OzRitz
|1,472,686
|outrage white man tortured in chicago
|21 min
|Just a man
|26
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|21 min
|honeymylove
|2,095
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|38 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|233,042
|A sad lonley boy who has never had a girlfriend.
|1 hr
|Broken into
|1
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|honeymylove
|2,355
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|2 hr
|honeymylove
|2,846
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|7 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|104,676
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC