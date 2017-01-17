Restaurant openings: 'Americana, but ...

Restaurant openings: 'Americana, but vegan' in Uptown, Stumptown coming to Chicago

Longtime Uptown residents Andy and Gina Kalish had been eyeing a return to the neighborhood's dining scene for more than 15 years, ever since they gave up their Wilson Avenue catering company, Earth Market, following the birth of their son. The husband and wife are now just a few blocks away from their former business with Kal'ish , a short-order vegan restaurant that opened just before Christmas.

