Rent in a great Chicago neighborhood - downtown Oak Park
If you want to rent in a great Chicago neighborhood with a quick commute downtown and easy access to western suburbs and O'Hare and Midway airports, downtown Oak Park is the place to be. If you take the CTA Green Line or Metra to Oak Park, you'll see Vantage as you exit the train.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YoChicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Joy
|1,471,682
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|12 min
|District 1
|232,760
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,690
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|15 min
|RACE
|2,343
|outrage white man tortured in chicago
|46 min
|Becky
|5
|white man kidnapped
|2 hr
|Sally
|8
|Are democrats destroyed?
|3 hr
|Guest
|167
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC