Rauner taps Democrat Paul Vallas to turn around Chicago State University, and other news
Governor Bruce Rauner has tapped the man who ran against him in 2014 as former governor Pat Quinn's running mate to head a new Chicago State University advisory board. Rauner is recommending former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas as chairman of a new advisory council to help revitalize the cash-strapped university.
Read more at Chicago Reader.
