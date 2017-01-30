Rahm stops by O'Hare in solidarity wi...

Rahm stops by O'Hare in solidarity with immigration ban protesters, and other Chicago news

There are 2 comments on the Chicago Reader story from 22 hrs ago, titled Rahm stops by O'Hare in solidarity with immigration ban protesters, and other Chicago news. In it, Chicago Reader reports that:

Thousands of protestors and dozens of volunteer lawyers flooded into O'Hare International Airport over the weekend after President Donald Trump issued an executive order that temporarily banned immigrants and refugees from seven different Middle Eastern and African countries . Mayor Rahm Emanuel stopped by the airport Sunday evening to show his support for the protesters.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 18 hrs ago
odd you don't see the mayor at any black funerals of black children shot to death by blacks on the south side of the murder capitol of america. say what's the death toll so far this year ya all?

da mayor never supports the police

just kisses butt of the black lies matter crowd then raises taxes fees etc

why you folks keep electing the communist ? He is running Chicago into the ground another Detroit in the making.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
MAGA

Paris, France

#2 1 hr ago
Rahm is still suffering from PTSD after the Nov 8th election. He still doesn't fully understand that his butt-buddy Barack isn't in the White House anymore.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Veritas V 1,487,556
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 3 min GEORGIA 3,566
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 20 min bagman from alcatraz 235,706
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 36 min RACE 10,163
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 49 min Sublime1 104,812
Busty Muslim Woman Looking For a Generous Man 52 min Abdellina Hussein 3
last post wins! (Dec '10) 1 hr _FLATLINE-------- 2,932
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,376 • Total comments across all topics: 278,420,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC