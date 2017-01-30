Rahm stops by O'Hare in solidarity with immigration ban protesters, and other Chicago news
There are 2 comments on the Chicago Reader story from 22 hrs ago, titled Rahm stops by O'Hare in solidarity with immigration ban protesters, and other Chicago news. In it, Chicago Reader reports that:
Thousands of protestors and dozens of volunteer lawyers flooded into O'Hare International Airport over the weekend after President Donald Trump issued an executive order that temporarily banned immigrants and refugees from seven different Middle Eastern and African countries . Mayor Rahm Emanuel stopped by the airport Sunday evening to show his support for the protesters.
#1 18 hrs ago
odd you don't see the mayor at any black funerals of black children shot to death by blacks on the south side of the murder capitol of america. say what's the death toll so far this year ya all?
da mayor never supports the police
just kisses butt of the black lies matter crowd then raises taxes fees etc
why you folks keep electing the communist ? He is running Chicago into the ground another Detroit in the making.
Paris, France
#2 1 hr ago
Rahm is still suffering from PTSD after the Nov 8th election. He still doesn't fully understand that his butt-buddy Barack isn't in the White House anymore.
