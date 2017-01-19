Racist Blackface Pinata Was Marched T...

Racist Blackface Pinata Was Marched Through A River North Club

A River North nightclub/restaurant is in hot water after employees reportedly allowed a racist, blackface pinata to be strutted through the club by white attendees on Sunday night. Roger Morales, a local video producer, was at the club, El Hefe , that night and captured video.

