Publican Anker Brings One of Chicago's Best Brunches to Wicker Park
The arrival of Publican Anker's brunch service gives Wicker Park another stellar weekend option. Brunch will initially only be served on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting on Jan. 15. They'll eventually add Saturday service.
