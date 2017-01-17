Progressive Caucus aldermen ask DOJ to investigate city law department, and other Chicago news

The City Council's Progressive Caucus is calling for a federal probe into the city's law department after the U.S. Department of Justice found constitutional violations and excessive use of force in its investigation into the Chicago Police Department . The caucus, chaired by 32nd Ward alderman Scott Waguespack, asked U.S. attorney general Loretta Lynch to "launch a federal review of the Law Department's federal civil rights litigation division, which has been sanctioned eight times during Emanuel's tenure for withholding possible evidence in police misconduct lawsuits, which it defends," according to the Tribune .

