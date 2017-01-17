Progressive Caucus aldermen ask DOJ t...

Progressive Caucus aldermen ask DOJ to investigate city law department, and other Chicago news

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

The City Council's Progressive Caucus is calling for a federal probe into the city's law department after the U.S. Department of Justice found constitutional violations and excessive use of force in its investigation into the Chicago Police Department . The caucus, chaired by 32nd Ward alderman Scott Waguespack, asked U.S. attorney general Loretta Lynch to "launch a federal review of the Law Department's federal civil rights litigation division, which has been sanctioned eight times during Emanuel's tenure for withholding possible evidence in police misconduct lawsuits, which it defends," according to the Tribune .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min My New Alias RULES 1,479,278
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min Rogue Scholar 05 233,954
Democraps are POOR LOOSERS. 2 hr SO SEZ PUTIN 1
Are democrats destroyed? 2 hr DeadAsJ-LewisHEAD 238
John Lewis is NOT a hero, he's an idiot who got... 3 hr DeservedHeadBASHING 5
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 3 hr SweLL GirL 10,045
NO Negrah HATE CRIMES,Ha Media protected 3 hr Jimmy Brown NFL 8
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,569 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC