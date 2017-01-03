Pride Powers Chicago's First Kurdish Restaurant, Now Open in Lakeview
The trio behind Gundis Kurdish Kitchen -now open in Lakeview-is proud to operate Chicago's first dedicated Kurdish restaurant. There's no Kurdish enclave in the city, though there's a cultural center in Jefferson Park on the city's Northwest Side.
Read more at Eater.
