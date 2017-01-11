Photos: Chicago Museum Acquires Surre...

Photos: Chicago Museum Acquires Surreal Kurt Vonnegut Screen Prints For Collection

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Chicagoist

Legendary author Kurt Vonnegut's literary reputation precedes him, of course, as author of frequently formative classics like Slaughterhouse-Five and Cat's Cradle . But the Indiana native was a prolific visual artists as well; and a museum here in Chicago just landed a major collection of his work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 233,390
Are democrats destroyed? 4 min ThomasA 219
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 17 min Cheech the Conser... 1,476,025
last post wins! (Dec '10) 1 hr They cannot kill ... 2,865
last post wins! (Apr '13) 1 hr They cannot kill ... 2,127
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Jemz5248 62,830
The Obama Legacy, something we never expected. 3 hr Paradigm Shift NOW 11
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,565 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC