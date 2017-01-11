Photos: Chicago Museum Acquires Surreal Kurt Vonnegut Screen Prints For Collection
Legendary author Kurt Vonnegut's literary reputation precedes him, of course, as author of frequently formative classics like Slaughterhouse-Five and Cat's Cradle . But the Indiana native was a prolific visual artists as well; and a museum here in Chicago just landed a major collection of his work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
