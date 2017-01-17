Photos: Chicago Demonstrators For Wom...

Photos: Chicago Demonstrators For Women Come Out In Force Against Trump

CHICAGO  - Dorothy DeCarlo burned her bra during college 50 years ago to fight for women's rights. As she stood among a sea of people gathered for a women's rally and march in downtown Chicago on Saturday, she carried a sign that stated: "I can't believe I still have to protest this ."

