Photos: 30+ People Who Were Psyched To Jump In The Lake Saturday For Annual Polar Plunge
A couple hundred people turned out despite Saturday's dreary weather to take the 16th annual Polar Plunge into frigid Lake Michigan. The event, hosted by the Lakeview Polar Bear Club, has raised over $300,000 over the years for families in need of help paying medical expenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,487,829
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|13 min
|GEORGIA
|2,414
|Are democrats destroyed?
|14 min
|LiquidateAllMuslims
|287
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|14 min
|Driver
|104,818
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|18 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,240
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|23 min
|Wiki wiki
|63,045
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|25 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|235,835
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC