Photo Flash: The Chicago League of Lady Arms Wrestlers Return...

Move over cupid! The Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers will have your hearts pumping this Valentine's Day Weekend at CLLAW XXVI: Battle of the CLLAWentines on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago. CLLAW's 26th benefit match will feature Chicago's biggest, baddest lady-identified arm wrestlers, musical entertainment by the Jacob Horn Trio and a cash bar.

