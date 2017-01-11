Photo Flash: The Chicago League of Lady Arms Wrestlers Return...
Move over cupid! The Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers will have your hearts pumping this Valentine's Day Weekend at CLLAW XXVI: Battle of the CLLAWentines on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago. CLLAW's 26th benefit match will feature Chicago's biggest, baddest lady-identified arm wrestlers, musical entertainment by the Jacob Horn Trio and a cash bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Patriot
|1,476,510
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|233,493
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|22 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,869
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|25 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,131
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|27 min
|Ize Found
|71,295
|Are democrats destroyed?
|48 min
|ThomasA
|226
|New Documentary Details Story Of Failed Chicago...
|1 hr
|bozo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC