Photo Flash: The Chicago League of La...

Photo Flash: The Chicago League of Lady Arms Wrestlers Return...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Move over cupid! The Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers will have your hearts pumping this Valentine's Day Weekend at CLLAW XXVI: Battle of the CLLAWentines on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago. CLLAW's 26th benefit match will feature Chicago's biggest, baddest lady-identified arm wrestlers, musical entertainment by the Jacob Horn Trio and a cash bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Patriot 1,476,510
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Rogue Scholar 05 233,493
last post wins! (Dec '10) 22 min They cannot kill ... 2,869
last post wins! (Apr '13) 25 min They cannot kill ... 2,131
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 27 min Ize Found 71,295
Are democrats destroyed? 48 min ThomasA 226
News New Documentary Details Story Of Failed Chicago... 1 hr bozo 1
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,845,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC