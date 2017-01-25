Photo Flash: 7th Annual Chicago One-Minute Play Festival To Be Held 2/21
The CHICAGO ONE-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL returns to The Den Theatre for its seventh year - this time exploring America and Chicago The marathon evening of one-minute plays by more than 60 of Chicago's established and emerging playwrights and directors is presented two nights only , Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22, 2016 at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets, priced at $18, are currently available at brownpapertickets.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Realtime
|1,486,076
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Beaks
|71,325
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|Jacques in the T...
|235,142
|abby1-27-17
|39 min
|Mrs Gladys Kravitz
|4
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|59 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,207
|Indictments in Chicago torture case expected Fr...
|1 hr
|former democrat
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,135
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|Sublime1
|104,797
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC