Photo Flash: 7th Annual Chicago One-Minute Play Festival To Be Held 2/21

The CHICAGO ONE-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL returns to The Den Theatre for its seventh year - this time exploring America and Chicago The marathon evening of one-minute plays by more than 60 of Chicago's established and emerging playwrights and directors is presented two nights only , Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22, 2016 at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets, priced at $18, are currently available at brownpapertickets.com .

