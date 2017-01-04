Photo Coverage: Mel B Spices Up CHICAGO and Takes First Bows as Roxy Hart
International superstar Mel B , "Scary Spice" of the iconic Spice Girls and judge on "America's Got Talent," just began her eight-week limited engagement in CHICAGO. Now in its 20th year on Broadway, Chicago plays at the Ambassador Theatre .
